Liverpool star Mohamed Salah deals with Muslim fans

Mohamed Salah sent his fans a Christmas greeting with a picture in front of a decorated Christmas tree. So he fell into a dirty storm.
The basics in brief
- Mohamed Salah is adored by Liverpool fans and Egyptians alike.
- With some Muslim fans, Salah – himself a Muslim – is now collecting minus points.
- The reason is what the 29-year-old posted on Christmas which angered some.
for previous years F.C.BThe star Mohamed Salah is one of the most important players Beam Liverpool. So far this year he has 22 goals and 11 assists in just 24 games. Understandably, wing hearts are just flying.
Mohamed Salah annoys Muslim fans with Christmas mail!
The 29-year-old is incredibly popular in his native Egypt. But there’s now an annoyance to some fans by posting it on Christmas. With a family picture in front of you Christmas tree The attacking player just wants to send beautiful Christmas greetings. Writes a simple message entitled “Happy Birthday!”
So this cares Recognized Muslim But for some of his fans outright indignation. They consider it reprehensible for Salah to send a friendly post for Christmas. Finally, among other things, he Christmas tree Christian tradition.
“Do you want to provoke Muslim fans?”
One follower wrote under this post: “There are only two big celebrations in Islam! birthday Celebrating is not forbidden, it is contrary to what God Almighty has said.” Another asks: “Do you want to provoke all your Muslim fans with it?”
Some ask the footballer to delete the post – while others express their regret and respond with a tearful emoji.
Of course, there are also many good Egyptian followers of 46 million who are delighted with beautiful pictures. Salah fills few hearts and his post has been liked more than three million times.
Anyway, the 29-year-olds don’t like the negative comments. Nice In the last years He has been criticized for similar images. However, Al-Masry insists on sending Christmas greetings to his fans in 2021 as well.
