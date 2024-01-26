“I wouldn't work like that for a second” – a simulation of the time period that Watson experiences

Video: Watson/Sabeth Villa, Aya Baalbaki

Many menstruating women experience severe pain every month. We used a period simulator to test how our (male) editorial team would react to this.

Pain, nausea, and mood swings. For about half of humanity, these symptoms are part of daily life once a month. Menstrual leave has now been introduced in Freiburg. Employees are allowed to be absent for three days in each period. A medical certificate is not necessary.

However, menstruation remains a taboo topic for many people. Swiss company “June period” She is committed to not only bringing menstruation back to normal, but also making it as enjoyable as possible.

But in this video we wanted to achieve the opposite. So Juna Period has provided us with a menstrual cycle simulator that allows you to recreate the pain that many women experience during menstruation. This is how our editorial team reacted: