17 funny database posts for anyone waiting for their train

There is a strike at Deutsche Bahn. again.
Those affected are the passengers. At least some of them seem to be taking the delays and cancellations with good humor. What else is left for them?
Here are some of the funniest DB memes and posts for those stranded to watch while waiting for the strike to end.
It's not easy. Not again.
Common suffering is double suffering. Or so.
We all know the answer.
certainly.
Staying home forever is nice too.
both.
Yay! Gifts in January!
Always be positive.
This opens up entirely new career opportunities.
But no one can really expect that.
Oh – the hair!
If nothing works, only sarcasm will help.
Or in other words:
Railways on 24 hour strike If they simply said “Your train is 1440 minutes late” it wouldn't even be noticed… #Railways
– Lutz van der Horst (@LutzvanderHorst) December 8, 2023
Can anyone ever think of a bathroom?
when or if.
Making jokes about Deutsche Bahn is somewhat difficult. You never know when they will arrive.
– Preiselbauer (no longer here) (@Preiselbauer) January 11, 2017
Ha!
Well, of course you could say…
Oh. there he is.
At least the database can laugh at itself.
If you're funny, you can work in Watson's Fun Department. Or in the database as a controller.
Funny slideshow to go with:
In a bad mood and under pressure from passengers? You even have to laugh at those train ads.
More on the Deutsche Bahn strike:
