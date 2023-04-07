Portugal: Apartments are rented by force

vacant living space Portugal wants to solve the housing shortage with compulsory rent Hundreds of thousands of vacant apartments in Portugal. Now those in more densely populated areas will be forcibly rented out if not used for a longer period of time. published April 6, 2023, 5:00 p.m

If an apartment in Portugal’s densely populated areas remains empty for two years, it is rented out. Reuters Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s left-wing government wants to use it to address a serious housing shortage. France Press agency Residents are currently taking to the streets for affordable housing. (archive photo from April 1, 2023) Reuters

Protests are currently taking place in Portugal over a serious housing shortage.

The government now wants to make compulsory rent possible if an apartment has been vacant for more than two years.

In addition, a rule stating that non-EU citizens obtain the right of residence in Portugal if they invest in real estate should be abolished.

With the controversial forced rent of empty properties, Portugal’s left-wing government wants just that Serious shortage of housing fights. Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s government has announced that forced rent will be possible if an apartment is left vacant for more than two years. The measure is part of the “Mais Habitação” (More Housing) program announced in February, which has now been approved by the Council of Ministers.

According to official estimates, there are more than 700,000 in the country with a population of 10.3 million. vacant residential properties. Costa stressed that compulsory rent will only take place in densely populated areas and, in principle, only for apartments.

The Golden Visa Program must be terminated.

Also, subsidies to Building affordable housing semen. Licenses for vacation rentals should no longer be issued. Lisbon wants to freeze rents of old contracts permanently. In more recent contracts, rent increases should be limited to 2% per annum. At the same time, landlords should be given tax breaks. The state intends to release unused public real estate for rent in the future.

The controversial “golden visa programme”, which granted non-EU citizens the right to reside in Portugal if they invested in real estate, will also be terminated.

The package of measures has yet to be approved

Costa’s press conference was interrupted by loud protests. The opposition and real estate owners have previously harshly criticized the programme. “Since I do not have a magic wand that can turn stone into a habitable home tomorrow, we must take measures to improve this situation,” Costa explained.

The socialist head of government said that parliament still has to discuss and vote on this package of measures. His government enjoys an absolute majority of seats.

