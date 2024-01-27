Defamation of an American author: Trump must pay another $83.3 million in compensation

– Trump must pay an additional $83.3 million in compensation For the second time, the author E. Jane Carroll sues Donald Trump for defamation — and wins damages for a second time. This amount surprises almost all observers.

At least in the courtroom, things aren't going his way: Donald Trump is forced to pay E. Jane Carroll another sum. Photo: Keystone

Former US President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay an additional $83.3 million in damages (about 72 million Swiss francs) in a second defamation trial in New York. This is what the jury decided on Friday, US media reported unanimously.

This is the second civil lawsuit filed by American writer E. Jean Carroll (80 years old) against Trump. The amount is several times higher than the more than ten million dollars claimed by Carroll.

At the end of the first trial in May, a New York jury found that it was proven that Trump attacked Carroll in a luxury New York store in 1996, sexually assaulted him and later defamed him. The jury then awarded the writer $5 million in damages.

Before the second trial began, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that Trump's subsequent comments were defamatory. The jury now only had to decide how much compensation Trump should pay.

He appeared in person several times

Trump appeared in person several times in the second trial – unlike the first – and attracted attention through numerous commentary opinions, which is why the judge threatened to disqualify him in the meantime.

The 77-year-old is considered the most promising Republican candidate in the presidential elections scheduled for next November. However, he currently has to deal with the courts on many different issues. Trump often uses court dates as a type of campaign event.

