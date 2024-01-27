Mexico City Airport: A man walks on the wing of a plane

– Man who walked on a wing – “He saved our lives” After passengers waited hours for their plane to take off without air conditioning or water, a man forced the airline to take action – in consultation with his fellow passengers.

At first, it sounds like a typical case of aggression or panic on a plane: Mexico City International Airport said Friday that a passenger opened the plane's emergency exit and walked onto the wing while the plane was waiting to take off. The man was handed over to the police. However, dozens of fellow passengers supported the passenger's actions.

They signed a written statement saying the airline had left them waiting on the plane for four hours without air conditioning or water. The man only moved to protect everyone on board, and he had the support of the other passengers.

The health of the passengers was at risk. “He saved our lives.” At least 77 passengers on an Aeromexico flight to Guatemala signed the handwritten statement, photos of which were posted on social media.

The airport said that one of the passengers opened the emergency door on the plane, stood on the wing of the plane, and then returned to the cabin. There was no damage to the device. She added, “In accordance with international security regulations, this person surrendered himself to the authorities.”

Online flight trackers confirmed that flight AM672 to Guatemala City was delayed by four hours and 56 minutes on Thursday. In a video apparently filmed on board the plane, passengers can be seen fanning themselves and asking the flight attendant for water. Aeromexico did not respond to a request for comment.

