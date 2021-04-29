World

I broke into Rudy Giuliani’s apartment

April 29, 2021
Esmond Barker
US federal authorities stormed the home of Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Keystone-sda.ch

US federal authorities stormed the home of 76-year-old Rudy Giuliani. This is what was reported by “The New York Times”, referring to unnamed sources.

Accordingly, officials were looking for evidence of the role played by former New York mayor and personal attorney for Donald Trump, 74, in the Ukraine case.

Publish date: 04/28/2021 at 6:52 pm

Last updated: April 28, 2021, 8:19 PM

