I broke into Rudy Giuliani’s apartment

US federal authorities stormed the home of 76-year-old Rudy Giuliani. This is what was reported by “The New York Times”, referring to unnamed sources.

Accordingly, officials were looking for evidence of the role played by former New York mayor and personal attorney for Donald Trump, 74, in the Ukraine case.

Confiscation of electronic devices

Giuliani’s electronic equipment was confiscated. The public prosecutor in charge has not commented on the incident yet.

As The New York Times writes, it is unusual for a search warrant to be issued against lawyers. Not to mention the attorney for a former US president. This marks a turning point in the Ukraine issue, the newspaper writes.