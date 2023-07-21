Huzaro FloorMat 2.0 Floor Protection Mat for Gaming Chairs

Who doesn’t know: You have a fancy gaming chair, only the rug under the chair is flattened and permanently damaged. Chairs can sometimes leave unsightly marks on tiles or floorboards. The solution to this problem can be the FloorMat 2.0 floor protection mat from huzaro.

sufficient diameter

The rug comes in an elegant design in black and red. The diameter is given as 120 cm, while the diameter is said to be 5 mm. This should be more than enough for the average player. There is a layer of non-slip rubber at the bottom. So you don’t have to worry about the rug starting to “wander” unintentionally.

The manufacturer has stitched the outer sides to prevent fraying. And, of course, the upside is sturdy and well-equipped against wheels and chair legs of all kinds. Another advantage: due to the materials used, the rug is very easy to clean. command!

Reviews are mixed

Unfortunately, not all reviews are consistently positive. However, in the end, these are still enough to get 3.8 out of 5 stars. Some customers were unhappy with the shade offered, while others say the rug didn’t last long with them. So if you order from here, you’re taking a little risk.

However, in case of short-term issues, you can easily take advantage of the right of withdrawal and send the goods back. Otherwise, around 50 euros will be charged for the mat. There are also some other designs to choose from.