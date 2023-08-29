Hurricane: US Prepares for Idalia – Heavy Flooding Feared

tornado “Life-threatening flooding” – USA prepares for Hurricane Adalia Tropical Storm Adalia threatens to cause severe damage on its way north from Mexico and Cuba. One state in the United States has already declared a state of emergency. updated Aug 29, 2023 at 3:08 pm

A hurricane is heading towards the east coast of the United States, and is likely to increase in intensity dramatically. Screenshot/NHC And in Cuba, Storm Adalia, still a tropical storm, caused flooding in the streets on Monday. France Press agency Meteorologists expect the Gulf of Mexico storm to develop into a Category 3 hurricane. Accweather.com It is likely to hit Florida on Wednesday and cause life-threatening flooding on the East Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico in the following days. OpenStreetMap/CNN Thousands of people in Cuba have already been evacuated because of the hurricane. France Press agency Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency, while US President Biden pledged “full support” to the state. via Reuters

Hurricane Adalia is approaching the east coast of the United States.

The storm could gain significant strength over the Gulf of Mexico.

Floods, severe flooding, and power outages are expected.

In light of the approaching hurricane, the US Hurricane Warning Center (NHC) warned of “life-threatening storms”. The National Hurricane Center said Adalia could develop an “increased risk of storm surge and hurricane-force winds” starting Tuesday.

Idalia is really powerful

And in Central America, meteorologists have already measured sustained winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour during a storm. And that equals one tornado One lowest category (out of five). Idalia is likely to develop into a “very dangerous” hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico, according to the US Hurricane Center in Miami.

And the storm has already had these consequences

Idalia reached the Caribbean nation of Cuba as a tropical storm. According to the authorities and state media, about 8,000 residents of the Pinar del Río province in western Cuba either evacuated or fled the storm on their own. In addition to Pinar del Rio, hurricane warnings were also issued for the province of Artemisa and Isla de la Juventud.

This is where the storm could hit the United States

The National Hurricane Center said the Tampa Bay metropolitan area, with a population of about 3.2 million, is expected to be severely affected by the storm. Georgia and parts of South Carolina will also have to factor in flooding.

There was plenty of time left for preparations

Idalia could hit the west coast of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday morning US time. Tampa Airport announced that it will temporarily suspend flight operations on Tuesday due to Idalia. US President Joe Biden pledged full support to the state.

These measures have already been initiated

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties as a precaution. In 21 districts, residents were asked to leave their homes and reach safety. Up to 5,500 National Guard personnel are ready for any rescue operations.

This damage may be caused by Idalia

“Inundation is expected to normally dry areas near the coast due to rising inland waters,” the National Hurricane Center in Florida said. Florida is already preparing for the storm. People should “prepare now for heavy rains, floods, and power outages,” the governor wrote on Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

See also Death penalty - Virginia abolishes the death penalty - News Hurricane Adalia is currently Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. This means that the wind speed ranges from 119 to 153 kilometers per hour. However, meteorologists fear that the storm that made contact on Wednesday morning when it made contact with Florida’s west coast has already reached Category 3 status – including hurricanes with winds of 178 to 208 kilometers per hour. The most powerful storms, with maximum speeds over 150 mph, fall into the fifth category. (NHC)

With the daily update, you can stay on top of your favorite topics and never miss any more news about current world events.

Get the most important information straight into your mailbox every day.

(AFP/SUNA/AFP) View comments