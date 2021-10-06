Forbes list – Trump is no longer among the 400 richest Americans

- For the first time in a quarter of a century, former US President Donald Trump did not enter the Forbes list of the 400 richest Americans.
- Business magazine estimates Trump’s fortune at $2.5 billion, as it did last year, but it’s no longer enough for the top 400 US magazines.
- At the top of the list are Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, electric car pioneer Elon Musk and Facebook inventor Mark Zuckerberg.
Donald Trump was losing $400 million to the biggest $400 this year – in 2020 he was still in 339th place. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the fortune of the former construction magnate has fallen by $600 million, according to estimates, which is mainly due to stagnating property values in the capital .
Forbes magazine reported that Trump has consistently been part of the “most exclusive club in the country” since 1996 (then ranked 368). From 1997 to 2016 – the year he was elected – he found himself in the top half of the list.
Trump’s decline began in 2016, and since then Trump has continued to decline in the rankings – until he has now completely disappeared from the list. According to estimates, Trump was the richest in 2015, when Forbes estimated his fortune at $ 4.5 billion. The following year it was $3.7 billion, from 2017 to 2019 it was $3.1 billion.
During the presidency, Trump handed over management of his business group to his sons. The companies remained in his possession. Trump has repeatedly said during his presidency that the presidency would cost him billions of dollars.
Critics accused him of profiting from the presidency. For example, he held events on his properties that media reports said were passed on to the government or his Republican Party.
Trump was not re-elected last November after only one term. Democrat Joe Biden has been President of the United States since January 20.
