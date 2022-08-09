Huge crowds expected for inaugural launch of NASA’s giant rocket

Spectators watch the launch of the space shuttle Atlantis on July 8, 2011. The launch was the 135th and final launch of NASA’s space shuttle. picture : Phil Sanden ( AP )

NASA’s SLS rocket is set to launch for the first time In just three weeks, it lifts off the launch pad with 8.8 million pounds of thrust. Thousands upon thousands of spectators will watch them fly when the Age of Artemis officially begins.

The 322-foot Space Launch System is the most powerful rocket NASA has ever built, launching 15 percent more powerful than the Apollo-era Saturn 5 and about 12 percent more powerful than the system that put the space shuttle into orbit. . Participating in the SLS launch will be a feast for the senses – and a major attraction for tourists visiting Florida’s Space Coast.

Artemis 1 – the first launch of the SLS – is currently scheduled for August 29 at 8:33 a.m. ET, with spare windows available on September 2 and 5. Florida said today they raw out An estimated 100,000 visitors are expected, as the SLS will board the Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center and attempt to send the unmanned Orion capsule on a 42-day journey around the moon and back. Playback indicates the beginning of the file Artemis era It could pave the way for a repeat mission with a crew in 2024 and a manned mission to the lunar surface by 2025 at the latest.

Large crowds are no stranger to the Space Coast. During the shuttle era, it wasn’t uncommon for half a million people to attend launches, and as Space Coast Tourism Bureau CEO Peter Krens told Florida Today, SpaceX Crew Dragons launches are attracting as many as 250,000. visitor. Accordingly, the estimate of 100,000 people for the release of SLS may be low, although this is difficult to determine.

ARTEMIS Affiliate Accounts. Earlier this year, None of the participants. risk! Familiar with upcoming lunar missionsDuring a NASA briefing on August 3, a reporter from Ohio claimed that only two One in 30 people on the editorial team knew that the United States would return to the Moon. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson was surprised by the claim and said that reporters in Orlando were certainly familiar with the Artemis missions and that an eventual lunar landing would grab the public’s attention and make the country’s front pages.

Regardless of the influx of visitors to the area Straining the area’s capacity to absorb them . Florida says today that more than 10,000 hotel rooms and 4,500 vacation rental units are available in Brevard County. However, many visitors from the surrounding area, such as Orlando, will not stay overnight.

For tourists, the Space Coast lives up to its name. to me Gorgeous beaches, this stretch of the Atlantic coast is now seeing a steady flow of missile launches. This year alone there have been 32 launches from the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral, a speed not seen since the 1960s.

Tourists can watch these launches from the beach, in designated areas near the launch pad, and even from within rooftop bar. The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers other attractions, including the newly opened Portal: Deep Space Launch Complexwhich contains a microcosm of the SLS, imitation space suitsand the Extended SpaceX Falcon Heavy.