Report: The upcoming iPad Pro with the new Smart Connector – Is compatibility with older accessories at risk? | News

Same design, new connector
According to Makutakara, there should not be many changes to the exterior of the upcoming iPad Pro: the chassis and design will remain the same, according to “reliable sources in China”. However, there is a surprise in the connections: There is a smart connector on the top and bottom edge of the tablet. However, this does not consist of three contacts, as has been the case until now: instead, four pins are used. The report does not say whether the old connection to the three contact surfaces should be completely gone. If so, accessories such as the Smart Keyboard (Folio) and Magic Keyboard will not be compatible with the iPad Pro. In light of the otherwise similar situation, this would be a somewhat troubling decision by Apple for many users.
iPad Pro (2022): M2 chip and wireless charging?
Apple is likely to introduce the new generation iPad Pro this fall (see over here). According to rumors, the tablet will get the well-known M2 chip from the current MacBook Air and upgrade the camera system. Wireless charging also makes sense: Inductive charging has always been standard on the iPhone and could soon find its way to the iPad Pro.
