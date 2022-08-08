Report: The upcoming iPad Pro with the new Smart Connector – Is compatibility with older accessories at risk? | News













In 2015, the Smart Connector appeared on a device for the first time: the iPad Pro was to be the first product with a versatile connector. All Apple tablets are now equipped with the port – only the iPad mini still has to do without this connection option. Accessories or the iPad can be powered via the connection, and some keyboards like the Magic Keyboard also use the smart connector. On the other hand, third-party peripherals are few and far between. annoying makotakara The connection will continue in the future – but perhaps in a different form.

Same design, new connector

According to Makutakara, there should not be many changes to the exterior of the upcoming iPad Pro: the chassis and design will remain the same, according to “reliable sources in China”. However, there is a surprise in the connections: There is a smart connector on the top and bottom edge of the tablet. However, this does not consist of three contacts, as has been the case until now: instead, four pins are used. The report does not say whether the old connection to the three contact surfaces should be completely gone. If so, accessories such as the Smart Keyboard (Folio) and Magic Keyboard will not be compatible with the iPad Pro. In light of the otherwise similar situation, this would be a somewhat troubling decision by Apple for many users.

iPad Pro (2022): M2 chip and wireless charging?

Apple is likely to introduce the new generation iPad Pro this fall (see over here). According to rumors, the tablet will get the well-known M2 chip from the current MacBook Air and upgrade the camera system. Wireless charging also makes sense: Inductive charging has always been standard on the iPhone and could soon find its way to the iPad Pro.