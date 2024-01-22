Huawei says goodbye to Android: HarmonyOS NEXT is here!

Chinese tech company Huawei has made a big announcement: it is breaking away from Android and launching its own operating system, HarmonyOS NEXT. This news was announced at the company's recent developer conference, reports 'nextpit'. Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, introduced the system himself.

Yu Chengdong claims that the Harmony kernel runs three times smoother than Android 14 thanks to the new native mechanism. But speed isn't everything. The Huawei CEO highlights two other important aspects: security and artificial intelligence (AI).

HarmonyOS NEXT has received three security certifications, the highest at the kernel level. Additionally, Huawei can easily keep up with — if not surpass — the current competition when it comes to AI.

HarmonyOS NEXT is currently still in developer preview. The first final version is expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2024. For consumers, this means that future Huawei smartphones will only work with HarmonyOS Next apps.

