His friend reveals a private detail – he misses his home

Prince Harry has been living in the United States for three years now. Now one of his friends reveals how the British monarch feels about his adopted country.

Prince Harry seems to be enjoying life in California. But the 38-year-old also seems to miss his home in England. At least that’s what Daniel Martin, a make-up artist and friend of Harry’s wife, Duchess Meghan, told the American magazine “People”.

More specifically, Martin says, “Harry has definitely found happiness and feels very comfortable in California. But he misses his home.” Youngest son of King Charles III. He has made contacts in the USA, and plays polo with a group of friends. Just this week, he attended a basketball game in Los Angeles with his wife in LA, looking relaxed, relaxed, and in a good mood, as you can see here. He also enjoys spending time with his son outside, and walking dogs on the beach, he said in a 2021 TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan and Harry in Dusseldorf summer 2022. (Source: Watson)

Next week, Prince Harry will be able to quell his homesickness for a little while. He’s arriving for his father’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. According to media reports, he will not be seated in front of the rest of the royal family at the two-hour service, which is supposed to be attended by 2,000 people, but with a few rows behind him. Immediately after the official part, Harry is supposed to say goodbye to the United States again.

‘Criticism outweighs support’

Meghan does not accompany him on an important day for the British royal family. She’s staying at the home with their two children, Lilibet and Archie, as Buckingham Palace has officially confirmed. It may have something to do with the coronation, which falls on the same day as Archie’s fourth birthday. But a close friend told People: “Meghan wants to stand by her father-in-law, but at the same time, the criticism she’s been receiving outweighs the support.”