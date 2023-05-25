Schönstein current power outage 05/25/2023: here there are power outages

On Wednesday afternoon, there was a power outage in the Zip Code 95197 area of ​​Schauenstein. Other parts of the region are currently affected by disturbances in the power grid. You can read all the information about the power outages in Schönstein since May 24, 2023 and the probable cause here on news.de

The latest breakdowns and maintenance in Schönstein

The portal Störsauskunft.de is currently reporting two defects in Schauenstein that are responsible for the network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes a year. Known disorders are often called LV disorders in one or several families. For example, failure is not the norm in the Bavarian city of Schönstein, but it can always happen temporarily. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the region will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following breakdowns are currently available on May 25, 2023 in Schönstein

The residents of the area have been affected by the power outage since 24.05.2023 at 2:22 PM Untere Peunte: Kindergarten (within a radius of about 1 km) in Volkmansgruen, Schönstein in the administrative district “Schönstein” (postal code 95197, district of Hof). So far the potential failures have been locally limited. Bayernwerk Netz GmbH, the operator responsible for the power grid, has not disclosed any further details. In this context, there may be restrictions on those affected, but there is no information about the expected end of the work.

Another temporary incident related to the power supply in the supply area of ​​Bayernwerk Netz GmbH is currently being worked on. Region Beethovenstraße (within a radius of about 1 kilometer) in Uschertsgrün, Schauenstein in the administrative district “Schauenstein” (postal code 95197, Hof district) has been affected since May 24, 2023 at 2:22 PM, the problem should be resolved as soon as possible by the responsible technicians. Unfortunately, the network operator has not announced any additional information.

(As of: 05/25/2023, 00:23)

Reporting a power outage in Schönstein: Who can I contact in case of a power outage?

One thing is for sure: a power outage is by no means always an emergency. Only call the emergency numbers of the police or firefighters in an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator Bayernwerk Netz.

List of household items

It never hurts to have certain things in the house in case of an emergency. Here is an overview of items that can definitely help you in the event of a power outage:

light:

Torch/candles/tea lights

Backup power sources:

Maybe an emergency power generator

Batteries Replacement / Batteries Replacement / Power Bank

He eats:

Camping stove with gas cartridge

Perishable food/water supplies

climate:

Blankets/sleeping bags

Wood / coal / oil / petrol

Cool box

diverse:

Medicine

wet wipes

garbage bag

Supply of cash

Frequency of supply interruptions

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure that there is no power outage, so statistically German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

