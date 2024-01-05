January 5, 2024

Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree into pine needle tea

Esmond Barker January 5, 2024 2 min read

Video: Watson/Nico Bernasconi

We all want to get rid of our Christmas tree. This alternative is particularly sustainable – and disgusting.

Christmas is over and with it the time for the Christmas tree. But what do you do with the pile of needles still clinging to some branches? Either throw it into your neighbor's garden or – better option – continue using the tree. After all, we all value sustainability here.

If you Google how to recycle a Christmas tree, you'll find the most ridiculous ideas. One of them: pine needle tea. Of course we had to try it right away. You can find out how much we like tea and what you need to consider when preparing it in the video.

