New Year's Resolutions for 2024: Lose weight quickly without feeling hungry

If you don't feel comfortable in your body, you quickly think about losing weight. But instead of starving, even small tricks can help.

KASTLE – Losing weight isn't just part of many people's New Year's to-do list. No wonder, because sweets and a penchant for indulgent foods quickly thwart any plan to lose a little weight – especially in December. But weight loss often fails due to small mistakes in everyday life. You can control this matter with four tricks.

Lose weight in no time? What tricks can help?

Not all snacks are the same. But resorting to the wrong snacks often spoils weight loss success and quickly reduces motivation. One Study from Great Britain It was recently revealed that one in four people eat healthy food but spoil it with unhealthy snacks. But what are healthy snacks? Health portal Healthline I have collected a few:

Nut mix

Greek yogurt with fruits:

Celery sticks with cream cheese sauce

Oatmeal (but pay attention to the sugar content in ready-made products)

Avocado with whole wheat bread

Tomato and mozzarella salad

Lose weight easily: Eating snacks at the wrong time can prevent you from losing weight

According to a study from Great Britain, another dangerous weight loss mistake while snacking is the time you snack. In the study, the researchers divided the participants into several groups. Those who eat snacks before or after 12pm, people who eat snacks after 6pm, and people who eat snacks after 9pm in the evening.

For the latter in particular, weight loss habits became their downfall. The researchers explained in their study that late snacking is associated with negative outcomes, which may be due to the short period of fasting during the night.

Lose weight quickly? What foods should you definitely avoid?

Not only are they bad for weight loss, but light versions of… Cola, Fanta and Co. can be harmful to the intestines. This is suggested by the results of research from a British study that showed that intestinal bacteria can be affected by sweeteners.

Trendy and popular coffees with lots of cream and sweet syrup can put your weight loss goal out of reach. But if water is too boring for you, you can use unsweetened tea, for example. Many varieties are prepared the day before and taste great as iced tea right out of the fridge. Lemon, lime, ginger or fresh mint provide the garnish on the cake.

If you don't feel comfortable in your body, you quickly think about losing weight. But it is not always necessary to diet or starve to lose some weight.

The Serving Size Weight Loss Trick: Simple but Effective

Smaller portions when eating, Small snack bags: It can help you lose weight in daily life Be an effective lever. Researchers from the United States of America found this in an article in the specialized magazine Nutrition research Publication of the study. They also showed that larger portion sizes resulted in a 22% increase in calories on average.

Study in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition The post also showed that it doesn't seem to take long to get used to the smaller parts. Participants who ate smaller portions were more likely to choose smaller portions after a few days. They certainly did not do so accidentally. A survey showed that they perceived smaller portions as normal size and that they became accustomed to the smaller portions after a short time.