Here’s how to finally change Alexa’s voice on Amazon Echo

Since its inception, the Amazon Echo has had a decidedly female voice Scholarship I have the identity of all of us Connected to the voice assistant. After all these years, Amazon is finally letting users experience a new masculine voice. Plus, you can see the voices of celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Melissa McCarthy (but this is available for a $5 fee).

You can change the voice using the Echo device itself or with the built-in Alexa app Iphone and the Android (This with the app is more reliable.)

How to change Alexa voice on Echo devices

You can change Alexa’s voice directly through Amazon Echo or Echo Show equipment. Just say, Alexa changed your voice. If you have more than one device, Alexa will ask you to choose a device.

Then Alexa replies with a new voice (there is only one new voice, so there is no selection menu). If you want to switch to it permanently, just confirm with your voice.

If your Amazon Echo doesn’t support this feature, Alexa will say something like “Sorry, your device doesn’t support this.” If you have multiple devices, repeat this process to change the sound on all your devices.

How to change Alexa voice using iPhone or Android app

You can also change the voice using the Alexa app for iOS and Android.

Open the Alexa app and go tohardwareUnpaid invoice. Translation “Echo and Alexain the upper left corner. Select the device on which you want to change the sound. Click Settings (gear icon) in the upper right corner. Choose “Alexa voice“, switch to”newOption to activate the new male voice.

How to become the voice of a celebrity

You can also try out a celebrity’s voice on Amazon Echo. These voices will not answer all your questions, But it is designed to answer specific questions such as warnings, timers, jokes, and weather reports. Each celebrity vote is $5, and at the time of writing, you can choose between Samuel L. Jackson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Melissa McCarthy.