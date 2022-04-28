The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic mixes Zuffenhausen’s greatest songs

Porsche today unveiled the most powerful 911 money can buy. A turbocharged reinterpretation of the 997 Sport Classic so beloved by many Porsche fans.

The Porsche Special Limited Series has always had a certain something that makes it particularly attractive to collectors. Sometimes it’s because of the unique driving experience, as in the case of the 991-based 911 R, and sometimes it’s special design elements you don’t get in a finished Porsche. Now the Zuffenhausen-based company presents a new limited edition Porsche that brings it all together: the new 911 Sport Classic based on the “992” generation.

According to Porsche, this is the second of four collector items from the Heritage Design series, which began in 2020 with the beautiful 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, built in a group of 992 vehicles. The goal is to revive the spirit and style of the 60s and 70s with these models. So the new 911 Sport Classic is more than just a little inspired by the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 that was introduced 50 years ago. But also from the 2010 997 Sport Classic, of which only 250 were built.

Before we take a closer look at the exterior, let’s take a look at what lies beneath the ancient, modern skin. It’s a manually shifted 911 turbo and duck tail, which means under the hood is a 3.7-liter twin-turbo Boxer engine with 542 hp. Unique to the 911 Sport Classic is that this performance only damages the rear tires. We’re sure this Limited Edition Porsche is a good fit for fatigue, provided you’re brave enough to ditch the clutch on your new collector.

Finally, the design. In the exclusive Sports Gray Metallic color with double painted stripes and on the newly designed rims and diamond interior, the similarities to the 997-generation Sport Classic attract attention immediately. Another exclusive design highlight is the double-domed roof and it would be wrong to mention the striking interior with classic Pepita-style seat covers and black and classic two-tone cognac leather. Overall, the new grey-painted 911 Sport Classic is a really tasty package in our opinion, and at €272.714 it should be. Porsche plans to place 1,250 copies of the new cult retro athlete in Kiel.