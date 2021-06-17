Here you will find the cleanest air in Europe

Gaitan Bali Exhaust gases in evening traffic in Zurich. The air in Limmatt is, of course, better than its reputation: in the European quality review, it ranks 54 out of 323. The air in Lugano, on the other hand, is only average. The fine dust pollution likely comes in part from northern Italy (avatar).

The top runners after Umea and Tampereri are Funchal on the Portuguese island of Madeira, the Estonian capital Tallinn and the Norwegian Bergen with fine dust pollution from 4.2 to 4.6 micrograms per cubic metre. For comparison: 8.59 micrograms per cubic meter were measured in Zurich, 9.39 micrograms in Basel and 10.65 in Lugano. This stems from the current EEA air quality rating.

To get an overview, the European Union body based in Copenhagen, Denmark, assessed pollution of fine dust (PM2.5) in 323 European cities in 26 EU countries plus Iceland, Norway and Switzerland. According to the announcement on Thursday, 127 cities have been certified as having good air quality. In 123, the pregnancy is considered moderate, in the remaining 73 it is considered bad or very bad. It is located below the rankings in Poland and northern Italy.

Among the major European cities, things look especially good in Stockholm: the Swedish capital ranks ninth, and therefore better than any other city with a population of over a million. Helsinki (11) follows closely, while Bucharest (263), Barcelona (264), Warsaw (269) and Milan (303) are on the other side of the table.