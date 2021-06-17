World

Here you will find the cleanest air in Europe

June 17, 2021
Esmond Barker
Exhaust gases in evening traffic in Zurich. The air in Limmatt is, of course, better than its reputation: in the European quality review, it ranks 54 out of 323. The air in Lugano, on the other hand, is only average. The fine dust pollution likely comes in part from northern Italy (avatar).

Gaitan Bali

The top runners after Umea and Tampereri are Funchal on the Portuguese island of Madeira, the Estonian capital Tallinn and the Norwegian Bergen with fine dust pollution from 4.2 to 4.6 micrograms per cubic metre. For comparison: 8.59 micrograms per cubic meter were measured in Zurich, 9.39 micrograms in Basel and 10.65 in Lugano. This stems from the current EEA air quality rating.

To get an overview, the European Union body based in Copenhagen, Denmark, assessed pollution of fine dust (PM2.5) in 323 European cities in 26 EU countries plus Iceland, Norway and Switzerland. According to the announcement on Thursday, 127 cities have been certified as having good air quality. In 123, the pregnancy is considered moderate, in the remaining 73 it is considered bad or very bad. It is located below the rankings in Poland and northern Italy.

