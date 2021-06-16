The United States is preparing for a record heat wave

Frederick J. Brown Water supply for heat wave

As the NWS announced Tuesday, temperatures are expected to reach 50 degrees Celsius in some areas. The heat wave should last until the end of the week at least. It covers an area from California to Wyoming and from northern Idaho to Arizona in the south. And the authorities issued a warning of high temperatures for about 50 million citizens.

Temperatures in the affected area are about ten degrees Celsius higher than the seasonal average. In Phoenix, Arizona, temperatures registered around 46 degrees Celsius on Monday. According to forecasts, around 47.5°C could be reached by the end of the week. At night, temperatures drop to around 30°C. In Las Vegas, in neighboring Nevada, the previous heat record of 1940 could have been reached on Wednesday at around 47 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, local authorities have set up “cooling stations” for people who do not have access to air-conditioned rooms. Influencers were asked to educate them about the dangers of heat to pets due to their access to online networks. Authorities said the current temperatures were unusual and “dangerous and fatal”.