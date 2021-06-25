The European Union tightens its course against Russia

Patrick Simanski The European Union decides to take strict action against Russia and the Kremlin President Vladimir.

The European Union decided to take a tougher course against Russia and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin (68). On Friday evening, the heads of state and government came to the conclusion that a plan must be drawn up for punitive measures, which also include economic sanctions.

The summit statement said there was “a need for a resolute and coordinated response by the European Union and its member states to any malign, illegal and disruptive activity on the part of Russia.” The EU must therefore make full use of the tools at its disposal.

It targets hacker attacks – but it also targets cases like Navalny

Malicious and illegal actions that will have to be answered more strictly in the future include, for example, hacker attacks and operations of Russian intelligence services in the countries of the European Union. It should also be possible to give a clearer and faster answer to cases such as that of the initially poisoned and then imprisoned Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny (45).

Examples of activities within the European Union for which Russia is responsible include the alleged killing of a Georgian-Chechen killing decade in the Tiergarten in Berlin or the massive cyber attack on the Bundestag in 2015. More recently, the Czech Republic has also accused Russian services of committing munitions-discharge explosions in 2014 to be responsible. Two people died in the process.

Cautious reactions so far against Russia

Responses to such cases have so far been relatively cautious. For example, Russian diplomats were expelled or symbolic sanctions were imposed on government officials or agencies.

The last time far-reaching economic sanctions were imposed on Russia was in 2014 in the context of the Ukraine conflict after the crash of a Malaysian airliner carrying 298 passengers. According to investigations, it was shot down by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.