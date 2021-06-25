World

The European Union tightens its course against Russia

June 25, 2021
Esmond Barker
Archive - Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with US President Biden at Villa La Grange. Photo: Patrick Simansky/Associated Press/DPA

Patrick Simanski

The European Union decides to take strict action against Russia and the Kremlin President Vladimir.

The European Union decided to take a tougher course against Russia and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin (68). On Friday evening, the heads of state and government came to the conclusion that a plan must be drawn up for punitive measures, which also include economic sanctions.

The summit statement said there was “a need for a resolute and coordinated response by the European Union and its member states to any malign, illegal and disruptive activity on the part of Russia.” The EU must therefore make full use of the tools at its disposal.

