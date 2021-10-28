Heidi Klum is terrified of it

Tom Kaulitz tries to support Heidi Klum in frightening situations. Photo: dpa / Gerald Matzka

At just twenty years old, Heidi Klum immigrated to the United States to start as a model. Today, the 48-year-old lives with her husband Tom Kaulitz and their four children in Los Angeles. However, the blended family regularly flies back and forth between their adopted home and Germany. But this is not something that can be taken for granted. While some people can relax and jump on the plane, for others the flight through the air is torture, and Heidi Klum is one of them. Because: the model suffers from aerophobia – the fear of flying.

Tom Kaulitz: ‘I had to rest my wife’

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, now has this on his podcast shared with his twin brother Bill, “Kulitz Hills – Mustard from Hollywood”, reveal. The 32-year-old says in the final episode that on a flight from Los Angeles to Berlin there should have been a violent turmoil. The brothers admitted: “We sweat there.” Bill accused his brother of having his pants especially plump. At such moments, Heidi often panics her partner, but he tries not to show his nervousness and to remain brave for his partner. Tom replied:

“No, that’s not right. I had to rest my wife because she’s afraid of flying.”

Heidi is known to have a phobia of flying. to me “US magazine“The blonde last admitted in July that she would rather travel by car than fly.

An eyewitness revealed to the “National Enquirer” in 2018 that a GNTM juror suddenly panicked during the flight to the point that she had to cry in the middle of the plane. “Heidi burst into tears and started pressing the call button over and over and the hostess wanted to assure her that everything was OK.”He remembers.

However, Klum said a few years ago that she feels more comfortable in a helicopter because she can then ask the “pilot to land.” “When the weather is really bad, I don’t ride in a helicopter. When I’m on the plane, I watch a movie or listen to music.”

New song is “Soundtrack for the dark hours of the day”

Also in the new song of the Magdeburg Twins, fears are addressed by theme: “Here Comes The Night” is about experiences with nightmares and fear of sleep. Bill Kaulitz says he never knows “what will happen to me in my dreams. Sometimes I have the worst nightmares for months and it feels like they never end. But at the same time, I am fascinated by the night and love when. It gets dark.” There’s something serious and exciting about it – and that’s what keeps me alive.” The band celebrated their solo release on the Berlin red carpet on Friday.

And the two brothers currently have other reasons to celebrate: Along with Spotify, the two launched their Brothers podcast just a few weeks ago and shot straight to #1. In the new look, “Mustard from Hollywood,” the twins give listeners a glimpse into their lives every Wednesday and “smear their bread with mustard every week without asking,” Bell says. Always armed with a drink, they talk about their craziest dreams as well as stories from their childhood and youth.

