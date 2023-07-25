Harry and Meghan: They should avoid their Hollywood neighbors

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan appear to be unpopular with their neighbors in Montecito. © Getty Images / Chris Jackson

It appears that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are becoming increasingly unpopular in their adopted home of the United States. At least that’s suspected by one reporter, who claims to have learned from inner circles that her famous neighbors should avoid the couple.

More news about nobles

Not welcome in your neighborhood? First they have themselves Prince Harry And Duchess Meghan They messed it up with the Brits, and now they too should be avoided in their adopted home of California.

Namely, from their neighbors, Hollywood stars of the first magnitude such as director Steven Spielberg, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus or actor Rob Lowe – and even artists. Oprah Winfrey . At least that’s what Royal Correspondent Paula Froelich reports In a conversation with the American news channel “NewsNation”..

Even her ex-girlfriend Oprah Winfrey wouldn’t have invited Harry and Meghan to her birthday party. And the couple won’t be receiving invitations from other stars who live in the neighborhood either.

This is why their neighbors avoid Harry and Meghan

Accordingly, the famous neighbors of the Sussex were afraid of the couple revealing their secrets. “What if they reveal what’s in their fridge again?” Froehlich jokes, referring to Prince Harry’s memoir “Reserve,” in which he revealed details of a party hosted, among other things, by American actress Courteney Cox. An unnamed actor is said to have shown the royal a box of hallucinogenic mushroom chocolates in Cox’s fridge at the time.

The stars have also been concerned about their relationships with the rest of the royal family, like Prince William and Duchess Kate. “Everyone has a movie for sale or a play on Broadway that they want to show in London’s West End and they know that Prince William and Kate – the biggest stars in England – will not appear if they are friends with Harry and Meghan,” Froehlich explains. “The big guys in Hollywood don’t want to jeopardize their business because of Harry and Meghan.”

Precisely for this reason, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden did not respond to the Sussexes’ request to be allowed to return to the United States on Air Force One after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) in September 2022. The presidential couple did not want strained relations with the palace and the new King Charles III.

Also read: Summer flop: Vacationers toss Prince Harry’s ‘back-up’ bio in the trash

© 1 & 1 Mail & Media / spot on news

