Choose your own gift when you shop at LEGO.com

The LEGO Group offers an additional gift with purchase for eligible online orders – and you can choose which of the two free gifts you would like to receive.

In the UK and Europe, you can add a LEGO Speed ​​Champions 30343 McLaren Elva or a LEGO Friends 30417 Garden Flower and Butterfly on orders over £35 / €40, while in the US, buyers can choose between a LEGO Friends 30414 Emma’s Magic Box or a LEGO City 30568 City Skater on orders over $40. You must use a specific code to redeem the gift you have chosen upon purchase, which can also be combined with other offers available.

The 40593 Fun Creativity 12-in-1 is currently available in the UK, US and Europe on orders over £75 / $80 / €80, and the 40588 plant pot is also free in the UK and Europe with purchases over £130 / €150. Thus, a single order that meets the 40588 Flower Pot threshold will entitle you to three different freebies in the UK and Europe, while in the US you can get two GWPs with an $80 purchase.

In the table below you will find the codes you need to redeem your chosen GWP polybag. These codes must be entered at checkout and you can only use one code per order.

Self-Select Bonus Freebies are available through July 28th or while supplies last. 40593 Fun Creativity 12-in-1 is available for pickup through August 6. 40588 Plant Pot is only available until July 31st – or again while stocks last. The two larger free offers are also available at LEGO stores, but the plastic bags are only redeemable online.

