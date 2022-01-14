Britain’s Mi5 said the woman who joined the Chinese Communist Party was “trying to get involved indirectly in British politics”.

MI5 warns that Christine Cheng Li acted “in collusion” with the United Front Working Group of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and “was convicted of involvement in political interference in Britain”. ”

“We have found that the Union of Forces for Development is trying to covertly interfere in British politics by establishing contacts with well-established and interested MPs from across the political spectrum,” said the MI5 “disconnection alert” received by CNN on Thursday.

The warning added that Lee “enables financial donations to political parties, Members of Parliament, interested Members and individuals seeking political office in the UK, including donations to political organizations on behalf of foreign nationals”.

The UK company registry lists me as a British citizen.

While Lee described his activities in the UK as “representing the British Chinese community and promoting diversity”, MI5 said the actions were “implemented in secret coordination with the UFWD with financial support from foreign nationals in China and Hong Kong”. Kong”. CNN has contacted Lee for comment but has not responded. When I went to CNN Lee’s offices on Thursday, they were empty and had been intact for some time. A note on the door says the office is closed due to an infection. No one answered the door or the phone number posted on the door and email to the general office address. Ian Duncan Smith, a prominent British MP and former leader of the ruling Conservative Party, warned in Parliament on Thursday that MI5 had warned House Speaker Lindsay Hoyle that “agents of the Chinese government” were actively working to “eliminate them”. Parliament operations. See also California budget party drivers are suing for cancellation of Prop 22 Duncan Smith said: “This is very disturbing. Lee said MI5 is “widely associated with individuals across the UK political spectrum, including the defunct Chinese All-Party Parliamentarian in the UK Group, and they may wish to put more APPGs on the CCP’s agenda”. CNN has contacted the Chinese Embassy in London for comment. In light of the incident, Duncan Smith called on Parliament to consider strengthening security and deporting the Chinese agent. Duncan Smith said he had heard that the person had not been deported and asked why no further action had been taken against an “agent of a despicable foreign dictatorial power”. Duncan Smith is a vocal critic of the Chinese government. he Beijing approved it last year He was denied entry to Xinjiang over his comments about the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Chinese companies and citizens are prohibited from doing business with him. “It’s definitely not enough,” Duncan Smith said Thursday. MI5 said anyone contacted by Li should “take note of their relationship with the Chinese government and advance the CCP’s agenda in British politics” and contact the Parliamentary Security Director if “relevant or suspicious contact is found”.

