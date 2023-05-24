Madame Tussauds Budapest is open on Thursdays

Famous Hungarian soccer player Ferenc Puskas

The 51 life-size statues are joined by 17 Hungarian figures, including composer Ferenc Liszt, governor and president Lajos Kossuth, politician István Széchenyi known as “the greatest Hungarian” and poet Sandor Petofi.

Paul Fox, UK Ambassador to Budapest, said they are celebrating not only the expansion of the world-famous gallery, but also the rich cultural heritage and vibrant spirit of Budapest.

The ambassador stressed that a major British brand is establishing its position in Hungary

It is currently Madame Tussaud’s only panopticon in Central Europe.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Olympic swimming champion Katinka Hoszu, Laszlo Papp Jr., the grandchildren of the famous soccer player Ferenc Puskas and the family of Jimmy Zambo. Wax figures were also awarded to Katinka Hoszu, boxing legend Laszlo Papp, Team Gold icon Ferenc Puskas and singer Jimmy Zampo, who tragically passed away.

Katinka Hoszu told Mandiner that she was involved in designing the wax figure and was very pleased with what she saw:

It is a great honor to have a statue of mine.”

said the Olympic champion.

Laszlo Papp Jr., son of world boxing champion Lacey Papp, also contributed to the design of the statue. Jimmy Zumbo’s siblings and nephews also came to the opening, and Christian Zumbo was touched and hugged the wax figure of his father.

The gallery’s interiors feature a number of the country’s famous buildings and landmarks. Visitors can walk through the Buda Castle Tunnel, meet the stars on the banks of the Danube, see helicopter shots of the Fisherman’s Bastion and immerse themselves in the spa’s private world.

According to the organizers, during the planning stage, they asked the audience who they would like to see.

Among many other Hungarian and foreign dignitaries, Madame Tussauds Gallery in Budapest features Harry Houdini, Bela Lugosi, King Matthias, Sisi, King St Stephen, as well as Pope Francis, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Beyoncé, Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Tom Cruise, And Penelope Cruz, Xi Jinping, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Downey Jr., Lady Gaga, Mikhail Gorbachev, Ronald Reagan, Steven Spielberg, and Donald Trump.

However, the public will only be able to see life-size sculptures of Bud Spencer, Chuck Norris and Peter Falk in Budapest, according to the organizers.

You can find more information about the exhibition here connection.

Related articles Chinese terracotta soldiers in Tissa An exhibition of replicas of the famous terracotta statues will open on May 26 at the Mura Ferenc Museum in Szeged.

Across Hungary Today, Featured Images: MTI