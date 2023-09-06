Harbin, China – On China’s northern border lies the Music City

Harbin Summer Music Concert in China attracts music lovers from all over the world. In the early days, with the influx of foreign immigrants, Western musical culture also came to Harbin, and the mutual fusion of Eastern and Western cultures created the character of Harbin people’s love for music. The first Harbin Summer Concert opened in 1961. By now, the Harbin Chinese Summer Concert has been deeply integrated into Harbin’s lineage and has become the longest-running and most frequented nationwide music and artistic event in China and also the cultural calling card of Harbin. This year’s Harbin Summer Concert in China attracted foreign performers from the United States, Britain, Ukraine, Georgia and other countries to participate in the music event.

During the 36th Harbin Summer Concert in China, a visitor activity titled “Traveloge of China · Foreign Bloggers’ Summer Trip to Harbin” was held in Harbin. Foreign V bloggers such as “Living in China”, “Shaun-Gibson” and “Rafa Goesaround!” “China Matters”, “Karyna”, “TAMO”, “Smith Jason” and “Miriam” from Xigua and Toutiao videos News set off on a romantic musical trip in Harbin.

The group of foreign vloggers from different countries gathered for music, demonstrated piano playing skills in the concert hall of the Old Synagogue, interacted with the children’s choir of the Glazunov Music School, felt the art and culture in the Sophia Church, and sang with local folk groups on the banks of the Songhua River. Through this concert tour, they fully experienced the magic of Harbin’s “Music City” and recorded the history of Harbin from a third-party perspective through a short video.

The opening performance of the Harbin Summer Concert in China takes the form of “Symphony+”. Through the three chapters of “Melody in the Scene”, “Stage Moving String Music” and “Deep Love of the Future”, the symphony integrates vocal music, ballet, domestic and foreign special instrumental music, electro-acoustic ensembles, and other performance forms and rich artistic forms such as voice and poetry are added. And painting and songs to show the unique charm of Chinese music. Foreign vloggers often sigh, “It’s amazing!”.

The visit was sponsored by the Harbin Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Committee and Xufang International Media Publishing GmbH of the Geneva International Convention Center.

