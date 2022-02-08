UEFA Euro 2028 – Great Britain and Ireland jointly progressed as hosts

The European Football Championship 2020, which hosted eleven cities. (AFP / Fabrice Cofferini)

Five countries – one European Championship: England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland jointly advance to UEFA 2028.

“It will be an honor and a privilege to host the European Football Championship and welcome the whole of Europe,” read a joint statement issued by the five football associations.

Furthermore: “We believe the UK and the Republic of Ireland have something special to offer UEFA and European football: a unique, five-way alliance that gives both teams and fans a great experience.”

Better chances for UEFA commitment

The British actually wanted to bid to host the 2030 World Cup. But a feasibility study found that the European Championship was more economically feasible and less risky. Above all, however, the chances of awarding a contract are estimated to be greater. The Football Association made a failed bid to host the 2018 World Cup. Its chairman, Prince William, had previously said he did not want to play a role in the 2030 bid if he was likely to lose again. UEFA has already shown goodwill towards the British and Irish national teams at Euro 2028. UEFA can count on high ticket sales and commercial success with matches in the British and Irish Isles.

The UEFA five-nation bid paves the way for a promising bid from Spain and Portugal for the 2030 World Cup. Russia and Turkey are contenders for the European Championship. However, UEFA would like to avoid the vote.