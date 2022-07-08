entertainment

Hamburg singer Zoe Weiss talks about US success: There’s more to come

July 8, 2022
Ulva Robson

Berlin / Hamburg – Hamburg singer Zoe Wes (20, “Control”) has appeared on the American Music Awards and several TV shows in the US this year – but she doesn’t want to be satisfied with these successes.

Zoe Weiss (20) will release her new single “Third Wheel” on Friday. © Jordan Strauss / Invision / Ap / Invision / Ap / dpa

“Absolutely not. What we have achieved so far is certainly very impressive. But you have to keep going. You can always do more,” Wiese told dpa.

In the summer, the 20-year-old plays several club shows in America and is on stage at the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago, among others.

The great distance is already an issue in order to gain a permanent foothold in the USA. “It’s very stressful. But when I realize there is so much that can be done there, I have to think about staying there for a few weeks or months.”

On Friday, Wees released her new single, “Third Wheel.”

Offered on Sunday and Tuesday Berlin Several songs support the British band Coldplay.

