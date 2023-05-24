Green energy for over a million households in the UK – The Sunny Side

Siemens Gamesa supplies leading turbines for the world’s second largest offshore wind farm.

95 units of Siemens Gamesa’s largest offshore wind turbine, the SG 14-236 DD, will be delivered as part of the first deployment of the model in the UK. The 1.4GW East Anglia 3 wind project in the North Sea will provide clean power to 1.3 million UK homes when completed.

Siemens Gamesa has received an order from ScottishPower Renewables for the supply of 95 units of its flagship SG 14-236 DD wind turbines for the East Anglia 3 wind power project in the North Sea off the east coast of England with a total capacity of 1.4 GW. A service contract, initially for eight years, is also included. This development marks an important step in the UK’s journey to decarbonize the energy system and marks the first UK installation of the SG 14-236 DD.

East Anglia 3 is the second of four projects planned as part of ScottishPower Renewables’ 2.9GW East Anglia Hub development in the North Sea. The project will cover an area of ​​approximately 305 square kilometers at its closest point, 69 kilometers off the Norfolk coast in the northern part of East Anglia. When completed, it will provide clean electricity to 1.3 million homes in the UK. Installation is expected to begin in spring 2026 and be completed by the end of the year.

The grid connection solution from Siemens Energy ensures that electricity can be transmitted from wind power to shore. Under the terms of the contract, Siemens Energy will build an offshore converter that takes AC power generated by the Siemens Gamesa wind turbine and converts it into DC power for transmission to shore with minimal loss. A second transformer on the ground converts the electricity back into alternating current so that it can be fed into the local power grid and eventually delivered to consumers.

The project will have an expected life of 25 years, which would take the electricity production of the East Anglia 3 project from 2026 beyond the UK’s net zero target for 2050. The main prototype SG 14-236 DD recently produced its first power at the Østerild test center in Denmark. Since its introduction a year ago, Siemens Gamesa has already made this model the supplier of choice for projects totaling another 2.8 GW in Denmark and Poland.

