United Kingdom: Will Prime Minister Boris Johnson Become the King of Little Britain?

Boris Johnson is a political unicorn, a mythical creature that should not exist, the iron laws of politics are still under attack. But despite all the lies, affairs and missteps, the British prime minister is still around and more successful than ever. Or is this the reason?

For Jörg Schindler, the Spiegel correspondent in London and the recent guest on this episode of “Eight Billion”, this is due to Johnson’s own nature: that makes him more realistic as a modern career politician. “People know that Johnson is a liar and a serial adulterer,” says Jörg Schindler, “and you have the feeling that the majority say, ‘I’d rather have dealt with the righteous villain than deal with someone whose honorable solution is of integrity whose inner workings I don’t know. ”

However, Johnson’s success is mainly limited to his native England. This became evident in the last elections. In Wales, despite the gains, the Conservative Party has fallen behind its main rival, the Labor Party. And in Scotland, the ruling SNP lost the outright majority by chip. Prime Minister Nicolas Sturgeon knows there is a political majority behind their plans to hold another referendum on independence for Scots – whose official national animal is the unicorn.

"If Scotland became independent, then the UK wouldn't exist, and if Scotland were the first domino to fall, there would be a plebiscite in Northern Ireland soon after," says Jörg Schindler. On this episode of "Eight Billion" you can hear which unicorn has the best cards in the upcoming political game of poker about Great Britain's unity, why Boris Johnson's success in Brexit talks about the independence of Scotland and when can vote for independence in Scotland: