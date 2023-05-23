USA: DeSantis apparently before announcing his presidential candidacy

Just getting really warm: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is likely to become Donald Trump’s biggest challenger in the race for the GOP presidential nomination

It has been rumored for months that well-known Republican Ron DeSantis appears to want to formally enter the race for US president on Wednesday. The candidacy can be announced in a conversation with Elon Musk, the US media reports unanimously.

Prominent Republican Ron DeSantis plans to announce his projected bid for the 2024 presidential election on Wednesday, according to several reports. In a conversation broadcast there with Twitter chief Elon Musk, the Florida governor is said to have announced his plan to become the Republican nominee and challenge President Joe Biden, according to US broadcasters Fox and NBC. The event is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM local time (midnight CEST).

Donald Trump has gone from mentor to rival to Ron DeSantis

According to polls, the 44-year-old conservative hardliner is currently the most promising Republican candidate alongside former President Donald Trump. Trump had already announced in November that he would enter the race to run for president for the 2024 election. DeSantis has been governor of the southern US state of Florida since early 2019. In November 2022, his position was confirmed by a strong result – which also strengthened his position in light of his aspirations for higher things.

He has long been considered Trump’s greatest internal rival, years later serving as a mentor to him. Before father-of-three DeSantis made a career as a politician, he attended elite universities at Yale and Harvard, was in the Navy — and deployed to Iraq. Prior to his election to the governorship, DeSantis served for several years as a representative in the House of Representatives.

