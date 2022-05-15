Great start in Denmark | Sports indoors / outdoors

World Cup in Finland Denmark, second rival to Switzerland on Sunday, started the World Cup with a victory over Kazakhstan 9-1.

Head coach Heinz Ellers’ side was already 3-0 ahead after five minutes. Joachim Blechfeld distinguished himself as the top scorer with three goals in Helsinki, while defender Markus Lorissen scored four assists. Peter Regen of Embry-Biotta scored the Danes’ last goal.

And in the Swiss group, Germany also achieved a valuable victory over Slovakia 2-1. The Germans took a 2-0 lead within five minutes through Matthias Plachta and Leo Pföderl at the start of the second half. Seattle Kraken goalkeeper Phillip Grobur has saved twice as much as Slovakian goalkeeper Patrick Rybar (14).

Host country Finland struggled to score a tough 2-1 victory over Latvia in Group B in Tampere on Saturday night. Latvia led 1-0 before Sakari Maninen and Mikael Granlund turned the game around with powerful play-offs. 2:1 via Nashville’s Romain Josi’s teammate Gränlund, was only achieved by the Finns in the 58th minute.

In addition, Austria, with the help of coach Arno del Corto, held up well against Sweden and lost only 1:3. Carl Klingberg (Zug) and Mathias Bromé (Davos) both get assists. The Austrian goal to become 1:2 (20) was scored by former Bale striker Peter Schneider.

consequences:

Group A: Slovakia 1-2 Germany (0-0, 1-2, 0-0). Denmark 9-1 Kazakhstan (3-0, 4-0, 2-1). Switzerland 5-2 Italy (3-0, 1-0, 1-2). Ranking: 1. Denmark 1/3. 2. Switzerland 1/3. 3. Canada 1/3. 4. Germany 2/3. 5- Slovakia 2/3. 6. France 1/0. 7. Italy 1/0. 8. Kazakhstan 1/0.

Group B: Sweden 3-1 Austria (2-1, 1-0, 0-0). Czech Republic – Great Britain 5:1 (0:0, 2:0, 3:1). Latvia 1-2 Finland (1-0, 0-1, 0-1). – Ranking: 1. Finland 2/6. 2. Czech Republic 1/3. 3. US 1/3. 4. Sweden 1/3. 5. Austria 1/0. 6. Great Britain 1/0. 7. Norway 1/0. 8. Latvia 2/0.