6-0 in the second match of the World Cup – the Swiss play against the Danes in a frenzy – Sports

Switzerland beat Denmark 6-0 in the World Cup in Helsinki.

Patrick Fisher’s team made it all clear in third place with four goals.

After two matches, Switzerland enters the first group with the maximum number of points.

2 games, 6 points, 11 goals: Switzerland started the World Cup in Helsinki as it pleased. After beating Italy 5-2 on Saturday, the output doubled against Denmark. In the recent past, former National League coach Heinz Ellers’ side was not the favorite opponent of Switzerland.

But unlike the 3:5 at the Olympics in Beijing and 1:0 at the World Cup in Riga last year, the physically strong northern European team did not cause any problem for Switzerland on Sunday night. They carried out coach Patrick Fischer’s request to play more clearly.

Middle third of the piece

With four goals they laid the foundation for an undisputed victory in the powerful middle third. The NHL players on the team provided the music:

22 minutes: Timo Meier proved his shooting power in the 2-0 match of power.

Timo Meier proved his shooting power in the 2-0 match of power. 26 minutes: Denmark goalkeeper Frederic Deschaux directs the ball towards his team’s goal after a shot from Pius Sutter.

Denmark goalkeeper Frederic Deschaux directs the ball towards his team’s goal after a shot from Pius Sutter. 33 minutes: Janis Moser benefits from Dennis Malgin’s attraction to players. The disc sank over Decho’s shoulder in the goal.

Janis Moser benefits from Dennis Malgin’s attraction to players. The disc sank over Decho’s shoulder in the goal. 38 minutes: Now it’s Philip Kurashev’s turn. After a pass from Nico Hescher, he scored to make the score 5-0.

With the clear leadership behind them, the Swiss continued to engage in business. Malgin completed half a dozen in the 47th minute. For the third time, the Swiss attempts with a man were more fruitful.

Almost no hair in the soup

The Swiss only had to blame themselves for carrying out so many penalties, at least at the start of the match. In the majority situations, the opponent, who scored four powerful goals in the 9-1 victory over Kazakhstan, became rather dangerous. For example with a shot after being fired by Nikolaj Eilers in the 31st minute. Leonardo Genone, who made his World Cup debut and immediately celebrated closing, had an overall relaxing evening.

In the first third, Fabrice Herzog put Switzerland on its way with a 1: 0 goal in the ninth minute. For the Zug striker, like all the other scorers except Malgins, it was a World Cup premiere. The fact that 9 different players have already scored goals for Switzerland after two matches speaks volumes about the breadth of the team in this tournament.

Next big win on Tuesday?

The national team has a break on Monday. Only on Tuesday, the group match against the winless Kazakhs continues (7:20pm live on SRF Zwei and in the SRF Sports app).