February 16, 2024

Great Britain: Teen comedy “American Pie” and more come to Ultra HD Blu-ray

Jordan Lambert February 16, 2024
February 15, 2024

American_Pie_02.jpg

American pie” (USA 1999) cult – especially for kids of the 90s and 2000s. The success of Paul and Chris Weitz's raunchy comedy about teenagers who want to lose their virginity before they finish school has not only spawned several sequels and spin-offs. Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Chris Klein, They made actors like Tara Reid, Seann William Scott and Mena Suari the stars of their time. The high school comedy has been released on Blu-ray Disc several times in this country – the 4K premiere in Great Britain now follows. 88 Movies will release “American Pie” on June 24, 2024. Ultra HD Blu-ray A keep case with slipcase. Which audio formats will be available and which bonus items will be available have yet to be announced.
Contents: Four high school friends Jim (J. Biggs), Oz (C. Klein), Kevin (TI Nichols) and Finch (EK Thomas) make a pact to lose their virginity through prom. Each tries a different method, so Oz joins a singing group to meet women, Kevin tries to win over his ex-girlfriend, Finch spreads positive rumors about himself and Jim uses the Eastern European method to Nadia (S. Elizabeth). None of them are particularly successful, so they're hopping from one faux pas to the next… but there are more British releases from 88 movies in June 2024. For example, “A man-eater” (Italy 1980, OT: “Antropophagus”) Joe D'Amato Ultra HD Blu-ray or “Holy Virgin Vs Evil Dead” (Hong Kong 1991) and “Prisoner – Fire Island” (Taiwan 1990; OT: “Huo shao dao”) Blu-ray with Jackie Chan and Andy Lau. (sw)

Available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in the UK from 24 June 2024:


Also available to buy in the UK from June 2024:


Already released on Blu-ray Disc in Germany (selection):

