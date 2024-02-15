February 15, 2024

After bankruptcy in Great Britain: Cosmetics retailer The Body Shop also goes bankrupt in Germany

Jordan Lambert February 15, 2024 2 min read

After bankruptcy in Great Britain
Cosmetics retailer The Body Shop also goes bankrupt in Germany


February 15, 2024 at 3:24 pm

Listen to the article

This audio version is artificially generated. More information | Send a comment

Cosmetics retailer The Body Shop is filing for bankruptcy in Germany – just days after the company announced it had about 200 stores in the British Isles. 350 employees are affected in this country.

Cosmetics retailer The Body Shop has filed for bankruptcy for its branch in Germany. The Body Shop Germany GmbH filed a related application with the Düsseldorf District Court, according to court announcements.

Düsseldorf lawyer Biner Bähr was appointed temporary bankruptcy administrator. According to the Federal Gazette, in 2021 the chain had 66 branches and more than 350 employees in Germany. During the year, the company recorded a total revenue of around 23 million euros at its branches in Germany. The Body Shop had already filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday for its stores in its home country of Great Britain. The company operates more than 200 stores in the UK.

The company is owned by German investment firm Aurelius. Founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon, The Body Shop was one of the first companies to focus on ethically produced cosmetics and skin care products.

Aurelius, based in Grünwald near Munich, acquired The Body Shop from Brazilian company Natura in November 2023 for 207 million pounds (243 million euros). At the time, 10,000 people worked at The Body Shop worldwide. The brand was previously owned by the French group L'Oréal.

Recently, Aurelius agreed to sell the company's operations in most of Europe and parts of Asia to an asset management company. In 2022, The Body Shop reported a pre-tax loss of £71m on sales of £408m. According to its own information, the company is represented in 89 countries worldwide.

See also  Germany's gold medal: Four-way track beats Great Britain after displaying world records

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Nuclear Powers France and England: Own Interests

February 15, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

The British government pays influencers to campaign against immigration

February 14, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

Republicans begin impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary

February 14, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Brick-and-mortar stores are outpacing e-commerce in the United States

February 15, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Space travel: An American company wants to create the first commercial landing on the moon – Entertainment

February 15, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Keys to preventing respiratory infections in the elderly

February 15, 2024 Faye Stephens
4 min read

Fight for the World Cup overall: Ceffrin gives update – here's why everything speaks in Gut-Behrami's favor

February 15, 2024 Eileen Curry