Duchess Meghan + Prince Harry: After angry statement, they're in good spirits

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are currently in Canada training for the Invictus Games. On the second day in their heartland, the Sussexes are leaving negative British headlines behind and making several laughable appearances.

After Prince Harry, 39, and Duchess Meghan, 42, launched their new website “sussex.com”, they faced a lot of criticism. Critics accuse them of using it to promote themselves, and their use of royal titles and royal coats of arms is also not well received. A spokesman for Sussex later told the Mirror: “We've heard time and time again that certain opportunities are important to the couple. They're still here. They're still working, they're constantly questioning themselves. They have to be questioned and criticized. The couple will not allow themselves to break up.”

However, Harry and Meghan haven't noticed the hustle and bustle of Canada, where they are attending winter training camps in Vancouver and Whistler to “take a year off” – quite the contrary.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry appear to be a unit

On their second day in Canada, the Sussexes first visited the Mount Currie Community Center on the traditional territory of the Lilwat Nation. “The couple learned about the wheelchair basketball program, which is designed to be an inclusive, adaptive sport that brings youth together. The Duke and Chief Nelson played a game of wheelchair basketball with students and youth,” Meghan and Harry's new website says.

After chatting with the people there, they had a cute encounter with a dog in front of the facility: often, Harry knelt down to pet the four-legged friend, and Meghan didn't get to pet either.

Harry on the fast track – Meghan cheers him on

Later, the Sussexes headed to Wislem Sliding Centre, an artificial ice rink for luge, skeleton and bobsleigh. Vancouver Whistler 2025 will host the Invictus Games winter sports skeleton, in which participants slide upside down on an ice rink on a small sled, reaching speeds of 100 km/h.

Duchess Meghan takes plenty of photos of Harry at the ice rink © I Images / Imago Images

Prince Harry didn't have to wait long: he tried it straight and ran down the track several times in a row. According to “sussex.com”, he reached a speed of 99 km/h. Duchess Meghan cheered on her loved one and happily took photos and videos.

When a “Hello” reporter asked Harry how many times he wanted to do the skeleton, he jokingly replied, “Until the sun goes down.” Megan was asked if she wanted to try the game too. “Of course not,” she replied with a smile. No doubt, Harry and Meghan seemed to be having a lot of fun in Canada – perhaps they were able to forget the critical voices for a moment.

