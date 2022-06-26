Great Britain: Prince Charles receives suitcases worth one million euros from Qatar

According to a media report, Prince Charles has repeatedly received large sums of money from the then Prime Minister of Qatar. A spokesman later confirmed that the money had been deposited in Charles’ profit fund bank account.

Prince Charles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the first day of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

D.According to a media report “Sunday TimesBetween 2011 and 2015, he received a total of three suitcases, each one million euros in 500-euro notes – personally donated by then-Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani.

A spokeswoman for “Clarence House”, the official home of Charles and his wife Camila, confirmed to the newspaper that it had been handed over there in 2015. The money was immediately deposited into the non-profit “Prince of Wales’ bank account. Charity Fund”.

As the Sunday Times article points out, such a charge is not illegal – it is unusual in nature. According to their chairman Sir Ian Cheshire, the auditors approved the respective donations. “We examined what happened at the time and could confirm that the trustees of the donation fund at the time discussed donations and relations with the donor. After a special inquiry, payment was allowed. There was no leadership failure,” he stressed.

Sheikh Hamad served as Prime Minister of Qatar from 2007 to 2013. Great Britain is still considered his second home, and he continues to travel. Under his rule, Qatar invested large sums in London, among other things, for the construction of the Olympic Village and the new attraction “The Short”.