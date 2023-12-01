Great Britain: Outrage at Author of Book of Royals

The translators deny it, as does the author. However, two royals have been named in a new book and are said to have expressed concern about the skin color of Meghan and Harry’s children.

Your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is necessary as this consent is required by third-party providers for providers of embedded content to display embedded content. [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “ON”, you agree to this (can withdraw at any time). This includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the United States, in accordance with Article 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this here. You can withdraw your consent at any time using the switch and privacy at the bottom of the page.

Harry and Duchess Meghan have accused members of the royal family of making assumptions about the skin color of their unborn children.

I amn Britain, anger is growing at the author of the new Royals book. The Dutch translation of “Endgame” was withdrawn because it mentioned the names of two British royals who, according to Duchess Meghan, expressed concern about the skin color of their future children.

The Mirror newspaper cited palace sources on Friday as saying the royal family was united in outrage. “It is absolutely and unequivocally denied that anything said by the two named in general could even be viewed as racist,” it said. According to the article, the Palace reserves the right to take legal action against writer Omit Skopje.

Translator Saskia Peters told the Daily Mail newspaper that she had not included names. “The names of the royal family were black and white.” She translated what was in front of her. A second translator, Nellie Keukelaar-van Rijsbergern, rejected “Sun” allegations that she may have altered the text.

Read on

Scobie reiterated that no names were included in his version on the BBC on Thursday evening. He swears this “on my life.” The author has previously insisted that he is not a “mouthpiece” to Meghan. He never met her for an interview or exchanged information with her.

The Telegraph cited sources close to Meghan, daughter-in-law of King Charles III. The two royals never planned to be identified and no one in their circle sent the names to Scobie.

Since the controversy was sparked by an interview between Meghan and her husband Prince Harry in March 2021 with American host Oprah Winfrey, the couple insisted they were not making accusations of racism, but rather “unconscious prejudices”. Nevertheless, the title made waves.