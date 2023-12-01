Börse Express – EQS Voting rights: HENSOLDT AG (Germany)

Hensolt AG: Release with intent to distribute throughout Europe in accordance with Section 40 para. 1 WpHG
EQS Voting Rights Notice: HENSOLDT AG
HENSOLDT AG: Issue with the purpose of Article 40 paragraph 1 WpHG
Distribution throughout Europe
12/01/2023 / 3:56 pm CET/CEST
Release of Voting Notice sent by EQS Messages –
A service from EQS Group AG.
The provider/publisher is responsible for the content of the message.
Declaration of Voting Rights
1. Information about the issuer
Name: Hensolt AG
Street, house number: Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
Postal Code: 82024
Location: Taufkirchen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 894500686FYLLZD3M624
2. Grounds for Notice
X Purchase or sale of shares with voting rights
Acquisition or sale of X instruments
Change in total voting rights
Other reason:
3. Information about the person to be notified
Law Firm: Capital Group Companies, Inc.
Registered Office, State: Los Angeles, USA
4. Names of Shareholders
If different from 3, with 3% or more voting rights.
SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc.
5. Door Contact Date:
November 29, 2023
6. Total Voting Shares
Share Share Total Shares Total No
Voting rights instruments (Total 7.a. + as per voting rights
(Total 7.a.) (Total 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Section 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
New 4.71% 0.14% 4.85% 105,000,000
Past 4.37% 0.73% 5.10% /
Communication
Lungs
7. Details of voting rights
A. Voting rights (sections 33, 34 WpHG)
Absolute in ISIN %
The direct reason is stated directly
(Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG) (Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG)
DE000HAG0005 0 4,945,305 0.00% 4.71%
Total 4,945,305 4.71%
b.1. Section 38 para 1 no. 1 Tools in the sense of WpHG
Type of Maturity / Exercise Period Voting Rights Voting Rights
Expiry / Maturity of Instruments in % Absolute
0 0.00%
Total 0 0.00%
b.2 Article 38 paragraph 1 no. 2 Instruments in the sense of WpHG
Type of Due Diligence Cash Settlement Voting Voting
Quality of Instrument / Duration / or Physical Rights Rights
Expiration period solution is complete in %
Physical Rights 150,000 0.14%
remember
provided
Shares
Total 150,000 0.14%
8. Information about the person to be notified
Notifying Party (3.) Not Restricted or Controlled
Other companies subject to notification require voting rights
Issuers (1.) own or hold the voting rights of the Issuer;
will cause.
A complete chain of subsidiaries starting with X
Supreme Control Person or Supreme Controlling Person
Company:
Company Voting %, Instruments %, Total %,
3% or 5% if or 5% or
more high
Capital Group % % %
Companies, Inc.
Capital Research 4.71% %%
and management
Company
9. In the case of power of attorney according to Section 34 Paragraph 3 of the WpHG
(only possible by attribution according to section 34 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG)
Date of General Meeting:
Total Voting Shares after AGM (6th):
Voting Rights Share Instruments Share Total Shares
10. Other Information:
Date
November 30, 2023
12/01/2023 CET/CEST EQS delivery services are legal
Reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.
Media Archive at https://eqs-news.com
Language: German
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmidt-Strasse 3
82024 Baptist Churches
Germany
Web: www.hensoldt.net
End of Message EQS Message Service
1787707 12/01/2023 CET/CEST
ISIN DE000HAG0005
AXC0203 2023-12-01/15:57
Copyright dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH. All rights reserved. No redistribution, redistribution or permanent storage permitted without the express prior permission of dpa-AFX.
“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”
More Stories
Great Britain: Outrage at Author of Book of Royals
Using Regular Expressions Wisely (Part 2)
Great Britain – Annual ranking: Zurich and Singapore are world’s most expensive cities