Börse Express – EQS Voting rights: HENSOLDT AG (Germany)

Hensolt AG: Release with intent to distribute throughout Europe in accordance with Section 40 para. 1 WpHG

EQS Voting Rights Notice: HENSOLDT AG

HENSOLDT AG: Issue with the purpose of Article 40 paragraph 1 WpHG

Distribution throughout Europe

12/01/2023 / 3:56 pm CET/CEST

Release of Voting Notice sent by EQS Messages –

A service from EQS Group AG.

The provider/publisher is responsible for the content of the message.

Declaration of Voting Rights

1. Information about the issuer

Name: Hensolt AG

Street, house number: Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3

Postal Code: 82024

Location: Taufkirchen

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 894500686FYLLZD3M624

2. Grounds for Notice

X Purchase or sale of shares with voting rights

Acquisition or sale of X instruments

Change in total voting rights

Other reason:

3. Information about the person to be notified

Law Firm: Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Registered Office, State: Los Angeles, USA

4. Names of Shareholders

If different from 3, with 3% or more voting rights.

SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc.

5. Door Contact Date:

November 29, 2023

6. Total Voting Shares

Share Share Total Shares Total No

Voting rights instruments (Total 7.a. + as per voting rights

(Total 7.a.) (Total 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Section 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

New 4.71% 0.14% 4.85% 105,000,000

Past 4.37% 0.73% 5.10% /

Communication

Lungs

7. Details of voting rights

A. Voting rights (sections 33, 34 WpHG)

Absolute in ISIN %

The direct reason is stated directly

(Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG) (Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG)

DE000HAG0005 0 4,945,305 0.00% 4.71%

Total 4,945,305 4.71%

b.1. Section 38 para 1 no. 1 Tools in the sense of WpHG

Type of Maturity / Exercise Period Voting Rights Voting Rights

Expiry / Maturity of Instruments in % Absolute

0 0.00%

Total 0 0.00%

b.2 Article 38 paragraph 1 no. 2 Instruments in the sense of WpHG

Type of Due Diligence Cash Settlement Voting Voting

Quality of Instrument / Duration / or Physical Rights Rights

Expiration period solution is complete in %

Physical Rights 150,000 0.14%

remember

provided

Shares

Total 150,000 0.14%

8. Information about the person to be notified

Notifying Party (3.) Not Restricted or Controlled

Other companies subject to notification require voting rights

Issuers (1.) own or hold the voting rights of the Issuer;

will cause.

A complete chain of subsidiaries starting with X

Supreme Control Person or Supreme Controlling Person

Company:

Company Voting %, Instruments %, Total %,

3% or 5% if or 5% or

more high

Capital Group % % %

Companies, Inc.

Capital Research 4.71% %%

and management

Company

9. In the case of power of attorney according to Section 34 Paragraph 3 of the WpHG

(only possible by attribution according to section 34 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG)

Date of General Meeting:

Total Voting Shares after AGM (6th):

Voting Rights Share Instruments Share Total Shares

10. Other Information:

Date

November 30, 2023

12/01/2023 CET/CEST EQS delivery services are legal

Reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.

Media Archive at https://eqs-news.com

Language: German

Company: HENSOLDT AG

Willy-Messerschmidt-Strasse 3

82024 Baptist Churches

Germany

Web: www.hensoldt.net

End of Message EQS Message Service

1787707 12/01/2023 CET/CEST

ISIN DE000HAG0005

AXC0203 2023-12-01/15:57

Copyright dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH. All rights reserved. No redistribution, redistribution or permanent storage permitted without the express prior permission of dpa-AFX.