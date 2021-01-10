The out-of-service police officer who responded to the Capitol riots dies

On Sunday, Capitol Police announced, four days after a violent mob stormed the Capitol and overran the police force, an officer assigned to protecting the Senate had died during an out-of-service siege.

The Capitol Police Syndicate said that Officer Howard Lybingood, a 15-year veteran, “was among the officers who responded to the US Capitol riots” on Wednesday, when the insurgents, instigated by President Trump, attacked the US government headquarters.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family of Officer Lepingood and mourn the death of a friend and colleague who worked with us to protect the lives of members of Congress, their staff and all employees of the US Capitol Building,” the Federation said.

Officer Lepingwood, 51, has been a Capitol police officer since 2005, assigned to the acting Senate division. His father, who shared his name, served as a sergeant in arms, the chief security officer, in the Senate from 1981 to 1983. He is the second Capitol police officer to die in the aftermath of the riots.