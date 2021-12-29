Top News

Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Live on TV and Broadcast Today

December 29, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Germany will face Canada in the FIFA U-20 World Cup. We’ll show you where you can watch an ice hockey match live on TV and in live broadcasts.

Ice Hockey World Cup U-20, Germany vs Canada: date, time, venue and information

On the night of Wednesday, December 29, on Thursday, December 30, the German under-20 team will participate for the third time in the World Cup Finals. In Group A, national coach Tobias Obstretter’s team will meet hosts Canada in Edmonton from 1 am German time.

After the first two group matches, young German ice hockey players are heading to the quarter-finals. A narrow 1:3 defeat in the opening against Finland was followed by a 2-1 win after extra time against the Czech Republic. In order to advance to the knockout round, which begins on January 2, Germany must occupy one of the top four places in the Group of Five after the preliminary round. Austria is still waiting for their final group match on Friday, December 31st.

Canada, today’s opponent, started the World Cup on home soil with a clear winner. The ice hockey home defeated Austria 7-1 and took the first step to reach the final on January 5th of next year. Anything else would be a disappointment for the U-20 host.

