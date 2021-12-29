Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Live on TV and Broadcast Today

Germany will face Canada in the FIFA U-20 World Cup. We’ll show you where you can watch an ice hockey match live on TV and in live broadcasts.

Ice Hockey World Cup U-20, Germany vs Canada: date, time, venue and information

On the night of Wednesday, December 29, on Thursday, December 30, the German under-20 team will participate for the third time in the World Cup Finals. In Group A, national coach Tobias Obstretter’s team will meet hosts Canada in Edmonton from 1 am German time.

After the first two group matches, young German ice hockey players are heading to the quarter-finals. A narrow 1:3 defeat in the opening against Finland was followed by a 2-1 win after extra time against the Czech Republic. In order to advance to the knockout round, which begins on January 2, Germany must occupy one of the top four places in the Group of Five after the preliminary round. Austria is still waiting for their final group match on Friday, December 31st.

Canada, today’s opponent, started the World Cup on home soil with a clear winner. The ice hockey home defeated Austria 7-1 and took the first step to reach the final on January 5th of next year. Anything else would be a disappointment for the U-20 host.

Ice Hockey World Cup U-20: A Quick Look at DEB Team Games

Delivery time face.. accomplish calendar December 26, 8 p.m. Finland – Germany 3: 1 December 28 at 1 am Germany – Czech Republic 2: 1 nV December 30, 1 am Canada – Germany December 31, 8 p.m. Germany, Austria

Germany vs Canada, live stream: Ice Hockey World Cup U-20 today live on TV and live

If you want to watch Germany and Canada match in the U-20 World Cup live, you need to have access to MagentaSport. Telekom’s pay TV channel shows it from 0.45 am live on TV and in live broadcasts. MagentaSport owns the exclusive rights to broadcast the entire U-20 World Cup. You can also watch the group final match against Austria as well as all the quarter-final knockout matches live there. Germany’s match against Canada was commented on by Christoph Fetzer, and former national player Kai Hosbelt supports him as an expert.

Telecom-client costs magenta sport 4.95€ (monthly subscription, can be canceled after one year) or 9.95€ (monthly subscription, can be canceled monthly) per month. No-Telecom-Customers have to pay €9.95 per month for an annual subscription or €16.95 for a monthly subscription.

employment magenta sport You can access, for example, on a PC or laptop online via live streaming, on a TV via the app or a Telekom receiver and on all conceivable peripherals via the free app.

