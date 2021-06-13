Great Britain Creates Marine Protection Funds

Carbis Bay (dpa-AFX) – Great Britain wants to do more to protect the world’s oceans. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday, on the sidelines of the G7 summit, a fund worth 500 million pounds (about 580 million euros). The aim is to support countries such as Ghana, Indonesia and Pacific Island States in introducing sustainable fishing methods, protecting coastal systems such as mangrove forests and coral reefs, and reducing marine pollution.

“The most important thing we, leaders of nations, can do for the people is to protect the planet,” Johnson said. “There is a direct link between reducing emissions, rebuilding nature, creating jobs and securing long-term economic growth.”

On the final day of the gathering of the richest democracies in Carbis Bay in southwest England, British nature filmmaker David Attenborough addresses heads of state and government. Climate is rising rapidly, and societies and nations are unequal, Attenborough said in a statement. The decisions that the most powerful economies will make in this decade are “the most important in human history.” / bvi / dp / zb