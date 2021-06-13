2022 FIFA World Cup – News – El Salvador, Panama and Canada advance

The return match will be played next Tuesday (15 June). Then the three winning teams complete the field for the eighth final tournament, in which Costa Rica, the United States, Honduras, Jamaica and Mexico are already waiting to buy 3.5 tickets for the World Cup.

El Salvador, Panama and Canada won their second round matches, bringing them one step closer to qualifying for the North, Central America and the Caribbean regions for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

savior He brought his qualification against a 4-0 away win Saint Kitts and Nevis in the share. David Rojamas was the star again with his two hits. The striker has now netted the net in his team’s last five games and scored eight goals.

Joshua Perez and Darwin Siren scored the other goals for El Salvador, who have been clean in eight of their last nine matches. This is the first time since qualifying for South Africa in 2010 that they want to reach the final round of the CONCACAF qualifiers.

but also Canada He was able to look forward to an away win and defeat Haiti Too close. This is the fifth consecutive victory against the Caribbean team in the World Cup qualifiers.

Kyle Larren scored the only goal of the match, his sixth in his last five matches in the competition. The Canadians have not played a knockout round since the 1998 France qualifiers when they finished last.

The Haitians had won their last four matches without conceding a single goal.

Panama In the meantime, he had to work harder than expected Curacao To defeat at home 2-1. Alberto Quintero and Cecilia Waterman, both in the second half, scored two goals for the team CanalerosWhich, with his sixth straight win, was his best record in this competition since the 2011/12 season.

Rangelo Ganga scored a late equalizer for Curacao, who allowed more than just one goal in 12 matches for the second time in its history. Time will tell whether or not this late target will matter in determining the series.