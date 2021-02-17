Great Britain between a mutant virus and Brexit

W.Where did Boris Johnson’s new sober come from? And how did the UK manage to actually vaccinate one in four citizens? An FAZ correspondent in London talks about it, Jochen Buchsteiner.

How do the British deal with Brexit? How feasible is “Global Britain”, Johnson’s slogan when leaving the European Union? Best-selling British writer and journalist David Goodhart He settled with the liberal elite in England – and criticized the image of Great Britain in Germany.

Why can’t vaccinations in the UK stop the virus more effectively? And why is the mutant not only more contagious, but also more dangerous? The FAZ Science Editor explains this Joachim Muller-Young.

From Lonely Island – Jochen Buchsteiner talks about life in Great Britain between Brexit and the pandemic. Read the text here.

Boris Johnson has transformed – why the British Prime Minister has changed his behavior in recent weeks. Read the text here.

