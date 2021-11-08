Grande warns of Pandora’s box

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, does not consider the special status of refugees due to the climate to be appropriate. This could undermine the term “refugee”. (archive image)

Grandi said in an interview with the French-language daily “Le Temps” that the term “refugees” is in danger of being undermined. If the special situation of climate refugees is on the table, it will be a serious matter in the currently unfavorable international context.

There is already an agreement on the legal status of refugees in which the form of international protection is very well defined. Refugees expelled for climatic reasons can also be registered there.

Climate-related issues are complex. There are also resource problems. Lack of resources is in turn the cause of many conflicts. It is difficult to distinguish between refugees and refugees because of the climate.