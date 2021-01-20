Google Messages stops working on “unsupported” Android devices

With unique features like RCS Messaging and an easy-to-use web client, Google Messages has become an essential SMS / MMS app for Android. It appears that later this year, Google is intending to stop its Messages app from working on unapproved Android devices.

“Unsupported” devices

For an Android device to be officially considered “Android”, it must go through the Google certification process prior to release. Certified devices are allowed Google Apps Suite Pre-installed, including important services like Google Play Services.

It was once possible to install these Google apps manually on an unsupported Android device. This is even two years ago When Google started blocking unauthorized devices from logging into your Google account.

In general, Google Messages was not related to chatting with unapproved Android devices, as the app was not preinstalled on most devices and should instead be installed via the Google Play Store. However, this appears to have not been the case for longer. With Google Messages 7.2 beta, Which is now rolling out via the Play Store, a new notification has been added to the app icon.

On March 31st, Messages will stop working on unapproved devices, including this one.

Simply put, if your phone is an unsupported Android device, you will lose access to the Google Messages app starting March 31. While unsupported Android devices are rarely found by the average person, there are some notable examples, like The latest devices from Huawei.

One possible reason for the change is the recent addition of End-to-end encryption To Google Messages. Last year, when Google repeated that Huawei device owners Sideloading services should not be loaded On their phones, they assured that unauthorized devices have not been checked for security. Therefore, it is possible that encrypted messages could be compromised on these devices.

