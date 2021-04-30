Formula E: Vancouver votes in Canada

Motorsports- Magazin.com – Formula E is the closest step to returning to Canada. Vancouver City Council approved a proposal to hold the Formula E race in 2022 by a clear majority.

As already reported last week, two city councilors in the capital in southwestern Canada submitted a proposal to this effect. This was now approved 9 to 1 at a city council meeting. Indications are mounting that we will see Canada race next season.

The lead company behind the project is the OSS Group, which has been achieving racing in the North American state for years in the field of electric racing series. The group is also interested in financing the event.

Formula E in Canada: Last race in 2017

Formula E was in Canada for the last time and so far only in 2017. In a double header in Montreal, Lucas de Grassi was crowned Formula E Champion. But Vancouver has already gained experience with motorsport events. Olympic City hosted 2010 races in the North American CART / Champ Car Series between 1990 and 2004.

Just like the city race at the time, the Vancouver E-Prix will be held near the city center in False Creek. The local press mentioned July 2022 as a possible date for the Formula E race.