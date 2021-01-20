Proud Boys organizer Joe Biggs charged in the Capitol riots

“Biggs told the interviewer that the Capitol doors were wide open when he entered the building,” the complaint said. “Biggs denied any knowledge of any prior planning to storm the Capitol, and he had no idea who planned it.”

One of the videos reviewed by the FBI shows Biggs’ response, “That’s cool!” The complaint said after someone asked him what to say when people entered the Capitol. The agent, whose name has been deleted, also indicated that Biggs wore what appeared to be a walkie-talkie, along with several other suspected Proud Boys members.

Biggs faces charges for obstructing, influencing, or impeding official proceedings; Intentionally entering a restricted building without legal authority; And knowingly and knowingly engaging in disorganized behavior to disrupt a congressional hearing.

He appears in court tomorrow. It is not clear if Biggs has appointed a lawyer.

Proud leader of Benin Enrique Tario was arrested on January 4 and taken into custody On suspicion of destroying property alleging the destruction of the Black Lives Matter sign in a historic Black Church in Washington, DC, last month, the sign was burned after it was uprooted from Asbury United Methodist Church, one of the oldest Black Church in the city. Churches.

Tario was arrested upon entering the city ahead of the pro-President Donald Trump rally that led to a mob attack on the Capitol. The Tarrio was found to have two high-capacity magazines and faced an additional rifle charge.