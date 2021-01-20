Top News

Proud Boys organizer Joe Biggs charged in the Capitol riots

by

“Biggs told the interviewer that the Capitol doors were wide open when he entered the building,” the complaint said. “Biggs denied any knowledge of any prior planning to storm the Capitol, and he had no idea who planned it.”

One of the videos reviewed by the FBI shows Biggs’ response, “That’s cool!” The complaint said after someone asked him what to say when people entered the Capitol. The agent, whose name has been deleted, also indicated that Biggs wore what appeared to be a walkie-talkie, along with several other suspected Proud Boys members.

Biggs faces charges for obstructing, influencing, or impeding official proceedings; Intentionally entering a restricted building without legal authority; And knowingly and knowingly engaging in disorganized behavior to disrupt a congressional hearing.

He appears in court tomorrow. It is not clear if Biggs has appointed a lawyer.

Proud leader of Benin Enrique Tario was arrested on January 4 and taken into custody On suspicion of destroying property alleging the destruction of the Black Lives Matter sign in a historic Black Church in Washington, DC, last month, the sign was burned after it was uprooted from Asbury United Methodist Church, one of the oldest Black Church in the city. Churches.

Tario was arrested upon entering the city ahead of the pro-President Donald Trump rally that led to a mob attack on the Capitol. The Tarrio was found to have two high-capacity magazines and faced an additional rifle charge.

Doha Madani

Doha Madani is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

House of Williams
READ  Naya Rivera's drowning leads to a wrongful death lawsuit

Pete Williams is a reporter for NBC News and covers the Department of Justice and the Supreme Court, based in Washington.

0
Jordan Lambert
Written By
More from Jordan Lambert

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight Live (11/28/20): How to Watch Boxing, Time and Channel

Mike Tyson returns to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr. at...
Read More

You may also like

Roger Burlind, Tony’s winning producer on Broadway, dies at age 90

Stocks point to gains after Trump signed a $ 900 billion economic aid package

Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio ranked fourth in the Primary College Football Rankings. BYU (9-0) at No. 14

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *